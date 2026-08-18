India tells X to obey local laws despite platform transparency
India
India just reminded X (yep, Elon Musk's social platform) that it still has to play by the country's rules, even as X gets more open about government censorship.
A government official put it simply: "X will have to follow the law of the land," no matter what new transparency features are rolled out.
Nearly 195,000 blocking orders in India
Content removals in India are way up; between March and July 2026, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube got nearly 195,000 blocking orders (about 1,275 a day).
To bring users into the loop, X says it'll start labeling posts or accounts hit by government orders and share info on who requested them and why.
Still, India is clear: all valid takedown requests must be followed, transparency or not.