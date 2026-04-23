India temporarily halts new LPG connections amid West Asia conflict
India has put a temporary hold on new LPG (cooking gas) connections because of a supply crunch linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz, through which most of India's imported LPG from West Asia is sourced, has made it tough to bring in enough gas, so companies are focusing on keeping existing customers supplied for now.
Officials nudge LPG users to PNG
With nearly 340 million homes relying on LPG, officials have started managing bookings more strictly and are nudging people near city networks to switch to piped natural gas (PNG).
More than 40,600 households with installed PNG connections had surrendered their LPG connections by 21 April.
Experts think up to 30 million users could move from LPG to PNG by 2030, which would help reduce future import worries.