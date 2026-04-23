India temporarily halts new LPG connections amid West Asia conflict India Apr 23, 2026

India has put a temporary hold on new LPG (cooking gas) connections because of a supply crunch linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz, through which most of India's imported LPG from West Asia is sourced, has made it tough to bring in enough gas, so companies are focusing on keeping existing customers supplied for now.