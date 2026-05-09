India tests Agni missile with MIRV, hits Indian Ocean targets
India
India has successfully tested its advanced Agni missile, now equipped with MIRV technology, which means one missile can send several warheads to different targets at once.
The launch happened Friday from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha, and everything went as planned, with multiple targets in the Indian Ocean hit during the trial.
DRDO and industry developed advanced Agni
This is a big leap for India's defense game: MIRV technology lets a single missile handle multiple threats at once.
The Advanced Agni missile was developed by DRDO and Indian industry teams working together.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called it "an incredible capability" and congratulated everyone involved, saying it boosts India's security in changing times.