India tests JWALA MK-1 AI anti drone missile at Pokhran
India just tested its first AI-powered anti-drone missile system, the JWALA MK-1, at Pokhran, and it passed with flying colors.
Built by IG Defence, this autonomous system can spot and take down enemy drones within a 5-kilometer range, all on its own.
GRID AI handles targeting and action
What sets JWALA MK-1 apart is its built-in AI (called GRID), which handles everything from finding targets to taking action.
This homegrown solution isn't just about cool tech; it's a big step toward making India's defenses stronger and less dependent on expensive imports as drone threats keep growing.