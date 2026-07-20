India-Tibet barter via Lipulekh Pass resumes August 1 after COVID-19

The India-Tibet barter trade through Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass is finally coming back on August 1 after being paused for seven years due to COVID-19.

Indian traders will head to Tibet's Purang market with rock sugar, jaggery, and cosmetics and bring home wool, pashmina jackets, and shoes.

The season runs until October, but traders are a bit anxious about fewer Tibetan buyers this year.