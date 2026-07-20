India-Tibet barter via Lipulekh Pass resumes August 1 after COVID-19
The India-Tibet barter trade through Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass is finally coming back on August 1 after being paused for seven years due to COVID-19.
Indian traders will head to Tibet's Purang market with rock sugar, jaggery, and cosmetics and bring home wool, pashmina jackets, and shoes.
The season runs until October, but traders are a bit anxious about fewer Tibetan buyers this year.
Officials issue 113 Lipulekh trader passes
The restart was delayed because Tibetan authorities needed extra time to get their facilities ready in Taklakot, leaving 28 traders waiting for days.
Missing July, the busiest month, has hit traders hard; many fear nearly 40% of their goods could go unsold.
Officials say all arrangements are now set for a smooth run, with passes issued to 113 traders and a matching number of assistants.
For folks in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, this trade is more than business: it's a lifeline.