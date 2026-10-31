India ties Ganga treaty renewal to Tarique Rahman visit
India
The future of the 1996 Ganga water-sharing treaty between India and Bangladesh is up in the air as the December 12 renewal deadline nears.
India's decision depends on whether Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visits, while both countries are rethinking the deal: India wants more water for its growing needs, and Bangladesh is pushing for a fairer share.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party seeks minimum guarantee
Talks are tense, with India aiming to update terms to help states like Bihar and West Bengal meet rising demand.
On the flip side, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party wants to bring back an older "minimum guarantee" clause to better protect farmers.
With political pressures running high in both countries, what happens next could reshape how they share this crucial river water.