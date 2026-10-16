India tightens drug patent rules requiring proof of improved efficacy
India
India just tightened its drug patent rules to stop pharma companies from keeping a monopoly by making tiny tweaks to old medicines.
Now, if a company wants a new patent, they have to prove their drug actually works better, not just looks different.
India rules ease generics access
These updated guidelines are big news for India's huge generics market.
By blocking easy patent extensions and banning simple drug combos without real medical benefits, the rules make it easier for cheaper medicines to reach people faster.
Patent examiners will now use stricter checks so only truly innovative drugs get protection, helping balance fresh research with fair prices for everyone.