India tightens FCRA rules restricting foreign key functionaries in NGOs

NGOs must disclose locations and donors

NGOs now have to share details about where they operate, what their goals are, and even their social media handles when applying or renewing registration.

They're also required to reveal who their ultimate donors are (even if money comes through intermediaries) and submit annual reports with financial statements.

Plus, activities must stick to a government-approved list (proselytization is excluded for religious education, documentation of faith traditions, and preservation of indigenous beliefs) and NGOs need to show they've spent at least ₹10 lakh in foreign funds over the past two years to stay eligible.

Critics say these changes could make things harder for NGOs, especially during emergencies or when expanding work into new areas.