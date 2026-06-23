India tightens foreign funding rules for NGOs from June 22

NGOs must disclose donors and operations

NGOs must now declare which states or territories they'll operate in and, in certain cases involving intermediary remittance vehicles or Donor Advised Funds, reveal their main foreign donors.

If an NGO's key leaders are foreign nationals (unless they're of Indian origin), they're usually not eligible for approval unless the government says otherwise.

Groups also have to share their social media handles in applications for registration or renewal under FCRA and detailed activity reports every year.

To keep their registration active, they need to use at least ₹10 lakh in foreign donations over two years. Plus, there are new fees if they want to expand their work or change focus, and inactive NGOs will face extra scrutiny to make sure funds aren't just sitting idle.