India to acquire 437 vessels by 2042, boosting maritime strength India Apr 30, 2026

India just announced a big move: the country wants to get 437 new vessels by 2042 to seriously upgrade its maritime game.

Most of these ships will be built right at home, though some specialized ones, like massive gas and oil carriers, will be brought in from abroad.

Mukesh Mangal from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways says this is all about making India stronger on the seas.