India to add 50,000 GPUs in 6 months for AI

NVIDIA partners to supply top-tier systems

The government will soon add 20,000 GPUs and will place orders for another 40,000. If all goes as planned, India could have more than 100,000 GPUs by year-end.

NVIDIA partners like Yotta, L&T, E2E Networks, and Netweb will supply top-tier systems, while the government has said GPUs from its existing pool will be available at a subsidized rate of ₹65 per hour under the ₹10,300 crore mission.