India to add 50,000 GPUs in 6 months for AI
India is gearing up for a big leap in artificial intelligence by adding over 50,000 new GPUs in just six months—more than doubling its current capacity.
Announced by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, this move is a major boost for the country's tech ambitions.
NVIDIA partners to supply top-tier systems
The government will soon add 20,000 GPUs and will place orders for another 40,000. If all goes as planned, India could have more than 100,000 GPUs by year-end.
NVIDIA partners like Yotta, L&T, E2E Networks, and Netweb will supply top-tier systems, while the government has said GPUs from its existing pool will be available at a subsidized rate of ₹65 per hour under the ₹10,300 crore mission.
Chips will help drive AI in everything from healthcare to agriculture
These powerful chips will help drive AI in everything from healthcare to agriculture and public services.
Even better—startups, researchers, and academic institutions will get access to affordable computing power.
It's all part of making advanced tech more accessible and supporting new ideas under the IndiaAI Mission.