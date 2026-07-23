India to amend FCRA to curb foreign funding influence
India's government is planning to update the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to keep unregulated foreign money from influencing the country's democracy.
The Home Ministry says these changes are not about blocking nongovernmental organizations, but about making sure funding is transparent and above board.
Parliament is set to discuss the amendments.
Foreigners cannot hold key FCRA roles
To back up its case, the government pointed to similar laws in countries like the US and the UK that require transparency around foreign influence and lobbying.
The Home Ministry also clarified that faith-based welfare programs can still get foreign funds, but foreign nationals cannot hold key roles in FCRA-registered groups.
The goal, it says, is to balance accountability with letting organizations do good work without hassle.