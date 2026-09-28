India to attend Pakistan-hosted SCO meet, amid tensions
What's the story
India will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) national coordinators' meeting hosted by Pakistan from September 28-30, official sources confirmed, as per The Times of India. The meeting is expected to approve the calendar of events under Pakistan's presidency leading up to the Council of Heads of State (CHS) summit. Invitations for this summit will soon be sent out to all member-state leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Bilateral dynamics
India joined SCO as full member in 2017
India joined the China-led grouping as a full member in 2017 and has since been an active participant in various SCO mechanisms.
Despite bilateral differences with Pakistan, especially over cross-border terrorism, India has kept its participation in SCO separate from these issues.
India's national coordinator Alok Dimri is expected to attend the meeting starting Monday.
Connectivity projects
India has supported SCO connectivity initiatives
India has supported SCO connectivity initiatives, provided they respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.
Despite a lack of substantive bilateral engagement for a decade, India and Pakistan officials have regularly visited each other's countries for SCO-related exercises.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also traveled to Pakistan in 2024 for an SCO heads of government meeting.
Future participation
Uncertainty over PM Modi's attendance at next year's summit
However, it remains uncertain if PM Modi will attend next year's summit in Islamabad.
The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit process is currently stalled due to PM Modi's reluctance to visit Pakistan.
Any change in this regard can only be effected through tangible and irreversible action against cross-border terrorism and UN-proscribed terror entities operating out of Pakistan.