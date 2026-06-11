India to break horticulture record with nearly 378 million tons India Jun 11, 2026

India is set to break its own record in horticulture, with production expected to hit nearly 378 million tons for 2025-26.

That's up from last year's 370.74 million tons, thanks to better yields and a tiny bump in the area being farmed.

More fruits, vegetables, and even medicinal plants are making their way from fields to markets.