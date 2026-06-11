India to break horticulture record with nearly 378 million tons
India
India is set to break its own record in horticulture, with production expected to hit nearly 378 million tons for 2025-26.
That's up from last year's 370.74 million tons, thanks to better yields and a tiny bump in the area being farmed.
More fruits, vegetables, and even medicinal plants are making their way from fields to markets.
India's fruit output set to rise
Fruits like bananas, mangoes, apples, and guavas are seeing solid gains: Fruit output is set to rise by over 3%.
Vegetables aren't far behind either; potatoes and tomatoes especially are getting a boost.
Even though farmers planted more onions this year, their overall output stayed steady.
All this growth matters: It keeps India's food scene diverse and strong.