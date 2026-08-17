India to build over 5,000km border highways with ₹2T
India's gearing up to lay down over 5,000km of highways along its borders with China, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar in the next few years.
With a potential investment of over ₹2 trillion, these roads aren't just about faster defense moves: they're also meant to connect remote areas and bring them into the economic fold.
It's all part of the border connectivity program, which complements the Sagarmala program to make transport to ports smoother and boost trade.
Arunachal Frontier Highway aids troops, communities
Key stretches like the Arunachal Frontier Highway (runs broadly parallel to the LAC) will help troops move quickly if needed and keep logistics running smoothly.
In just five years, India has already built 1,301km out of 3,318km awarded: Arunachal Pradesh accounted for the largest share of projects awarded, followed by Jammu and Kashmir.
Beyond defense, these new highways mean better access for local communities to health care, schools, markets, and hopefully more tourism and jobs in places that need them most.