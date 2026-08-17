India to build over 5,000km border highways with ₹2T

India's gearing up to lay down over 5,000km of highways along its borders with China, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar in the next few years.

With a potential investment of over ₹2 trillion, these roads aren't just about faster defense moves: they're also meant to connect remote areas and bring them into the economic fold.

It's all part of the border connectivity program, which complements the Sagarmala program to make transport to ports smoother and boost trade.