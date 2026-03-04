India to buy 114 Rafale jets, DAC gives AoN

New jets will help modernize the Air Force

These new jets will help modernize the Air Force by replacing old planes like MiG-29s and Jaguars, especially with tensions rising near our borders with Pakistan and China.

Plus, building most of these jets in India means more local skills and less dependence on imports—even if there are some concerns about how much control India has over upgrades.

This move fits into a bigger plan: boosting defense strength while making sure more of it is truly "Made in India."