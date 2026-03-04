India to buy 114 Rafale jets, DAC gives AoN
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a proposed ₹3.25 lakh crore ($40 billion) deal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets, but commercial and technical negotiations and final clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security were still required.
Eighteen jets will arrive ready-to-fly, while the other 96 will be built in India as part of the Make in India push—so more jobs and tech here at home.
New jets will help modernize the Air Force
These new jets will help modernize the Air Force by replacing old planes like MiG-29s and Jaguars, especially with tensions rising near our borders with Pakistan and China.
Plus, building most of these jets in India means more local skills and less dependence on imports—even if there are some concerns about how much control India has over upgrades.
This move fits into a bigger plan: boosting defense strength while making sure more of it is truly "Made in India."