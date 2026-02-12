India to buy 114 Rafale jets, ₹3.25 lakh crore deal
India just greenlit a massive purchase—114 Rafale fighter jets from France, worth ₹3.25 lakh crore.
The move, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is meant to fix a big gap in the Air Force, which is running at its lowest squadron strength in decades.
Deal to boost India's Rafale count to 176
With this deal, India's Rafale count will jump to 176, giving the Air Force a much-needed boost as security worries grow on both western and northern borders.
Plus, most of these jets (about 90) will be built right here in India with private companies teaming up with France's Dassault Aviation—so it's also a win for 'Make in India' and local tech jobs.
Plan needs final approval from Cabinet Committee on Security
The plan still needs final approval from the top Cabinet Committee on Security.
Alongside the fighter jets, six new P-8I surveillance planes are coming for the Navy too.
This isn't just about firepower—it strengthens ties with France ahead of President Macron's visit and puts Indian defense manufacturing in the spotlight.