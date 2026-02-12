India to buy 114 Rafale jets, ₹3.25 lakh crore deal

Deal to boost India's Rafale count to 176

With this deal, India's Rafale count will jump to 176, giving the Air Force a much-needed boost as security worries grow on both western and northern borders.

Plus, most of these jets (about 90) will be built right here in India with private companies teaming up with France's Dassault Aviation—so it's also a win for 'Make in India' and local tech jobs.