India to buy 300 new S-400 missiles for $1.1bn

New S-400s will arrive by November 2026

The new S-400s will arrive by November 2026 and are meant to keep India's air defenses sharp—especially after the system played a key role intercepting Pakistani jets and drones during Operation Sindoor.

India is also looking at even more S-400s in the future, with plans that could include building some locally and adding extra tech like Pantsir systems.

It's all about staying prepared against modern threats like drones and missiles while boosting homegrown defense skills.