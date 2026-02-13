India to buy 300 new S-400 missiles for $1.1bn
India is set to buy up to 300 new S-400 "Sudarshan" missiles from Russia for about ₹10,000 crore ($1.1 billion), mainly to refill its missile stock after last year's Operation Sindoor.
The order covers short-range and long-range variants, and is described as a resupply separate from previously contracted S-400 systems.
New S-400s will arrive by November 2026
The new S-400s will arrive by November 2026 and are meant to keep India's air defenses sharp—especially after the system played a key role intercepting Pakistani jets and drones during Operation Sindoor.
India is also looking at even more S-400s in the future, with plans that could include building some locally and adding extra tech like Pantsir systems.
It's all about staying prepared against modern threats like drones and missiles while boosting homegrown defense skills.