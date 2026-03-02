India to buy 5 more S-400 squadrons from Russia
India is gearing up to buy five more S-400 air defense squadrons from Russia, aiming to strengthen its security on both eastern and western borders.
The Defense Ministry is expected to take up the Air Force's proposal soon, following the earlier delivery of three squadrons under a 2018 deal.
S-400's role in India's defense strategy
The S-400 isn't just any missile system—it's been a game-changer for India. In last year's conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack, India struck nine terror camps and the S-400 blocked most incoming threats from Pakistan, tracking dozens of targets at once with high accuracy.
Two squadrons are yet to be delivered; the source does not specify delivery months or a 2026 delivery schedule.
For anyone interested in how countries actually defend themselves in tense times, this move says a lot about real-world strategy—and why reliable gear matters.