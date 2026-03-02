India to buy 5 more S-400 squadrons from Russia

S-400's role in India's defense strategy

The S-400 isn't just any missile system—it's been a game-changer for India. In last year's conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack, India struck nine terror camps and the S-400 blocked most incoming threats from Pakistan, tracking dozens of targets at once with high accuracy.

Two squadrons are yet to be delivered; the source does not specify delivery months or a 2026 delivery schedule.

For anyone interested in how countries actually defend themselves in tense times, this move says a lot about real-world strategy—and why reliable gear matters.