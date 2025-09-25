Next Article
India to buy 97 Tejas jets for ₹62,370cr
India
India just signed a huge ₹62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to buy 97 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets—68 single-seaters and 29 twin-seaters.
These jets are packed with homegrown tech like the UTTAM AESA radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach, giving a big push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) mission.
Deliveries will begin in 2027-28
Deliveries will begin in 2027-28, and the move is set to boost the Indian Air Force's strength while creating about 11,750 jobs each year for six years.
With over 64% indigenous content and support from 105 Indian suppliers, this deal isn't just about new planes—it's also about building skills, tech, and opportunities right here at home.