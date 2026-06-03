India to buy more than $2B domestic drones this year India Jun 03, 2026

India's gearing up to buy more than $2 billion worth of drones from its own companies this year, a move sparked by the 2025 India-Pakistan clashes that showed just how crucial drones are in modern warfare.

Smit Shah, president of Drone Federation India, shared that these tactical drones will start arriving in the next 18 to 24 months thanks to a fast-tracked process.