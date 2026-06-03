India to buy more than $2B domestic drones this year
India
India's gearing up to buy more than $2 billion worth of drones from its own companies this year, a move sparked by the 2025 India-Pakistan clashes that showed just how crucial drones are in modern warfare.
Smit Shah, president of Drone Federation India, shared that these tactical drones will start arriving in the next 18 to 24 months thanks to a fast-tracked process.
Over 600 Indian drone companies operational
With more than 600 Indian drone companies now in action, from big players like Adani Group to startups like ideaForge, the country's focusing on everything from surveillance to precision strikes.
The Defense Ministry is pushing for local manufacturing and giving startups more chances, hoping this boost will strengthen both the military and India's tech scene.