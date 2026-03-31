India to conduct 1st all-digital 2027 census for same-year results
India
India is gearing up for its first-ever all-digital census in 2027, aiming to deliver results much faster: think same-year data instead of waiting ages.
The process kicks off with house-listing in April, then moves to population counting in February.
Registrar General Mritunjay Kumar Narayan says going digital will make things quicker and smoother for everyone.
India allows online self-enumeration, caste reinstated
This time, you can fill out your own information online during the first phase, before over 3 million enumerators hit the streets with a new app and web portal.
For the first time since 1931, caste details will be collected, but do not worry, your personal data stays private by law; only aggregated statistical data will be used for tabulation purposes.