India to cut thermal coal imports by 30% this year
India is gearing up to cut thermal coal imports for power plants by at least 30% in 2026.
The plan? Mix more home-mined coal with imported stuff—saving about 15 million tons and relying less on countries like Indonesia, South Africa, and Russia.
Last year alone, power plants used nearly 50 million tons of imported coal.
Coal India hits record production
Coal India hit a new high with over 781 million tons produced this past year—even while sitting on a huge stockpile.
By blending domestic and imported coal, the government aims to reduce imports. It's all about making the most of what's already here.
Renewable energy capacity surges
Coal still makes up most of India's electricity (74%), but solar, wind, and hydro are quickly catching up thanks to big new additions last year.
The government now plans to launch a "coal exchange" to boost domestic coal sales, provide price discovery and wider participation.
All these moves are steps toward less reliance on imports.