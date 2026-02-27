India to cut thermal coal imports by 30% this year

Coal India hit a new high with over 781 million tons produced this past year—even while sitting on a huge stockpile. By blending domestic and imported coal, the government aims to reduce imports. It's all about making the most of what's already here.

Renewable energy capacity surges

Coal still makes up most of India's electricity (74%), but solar, wind, and hydro are quickly catching up thanks to big new additions last year.

The government now plans to launch a "coal exchange" to boost domestic coal sales, provide price discovery and wider participation.

All these moves are steps toward less reliance on imports.