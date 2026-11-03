India to cut visa form complexity by 70% next year
Applying for an Indian visa is about to get a lot less stressful.
The government plans to cut out 70% of the form's complexity across all 22 visa types, so no more filling in your district or worrying about detailed local addresses, just your accommodation information.
These changes are set to roll out next year, making it easier for travelers to visit.
India considers multilingual forms, China e-visas
This move is part of India's push to bring back more international tourists after pandemic lows.
There's talk of visa forms being available in languages like Spanish, German and Italian and possibly letting Chinese travelers use e-visas too (right now, 147 countries are eligible but not China).
Plus, getting special permits for places like Arunachal Pradesh could be bundled with your regular visa, making exploring India smoother than ever.