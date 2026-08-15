PM announces civil defense network for India during I-Day speech
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced plans to set up a new civil defense network across India. The announcement was made during his address on the 80th Independence Day from the Red Fort. PM Modi said that India's existing civil defense systems have become outdated as warfare evolves beyond conventional battlefields.
Network details
Civil defense network to address emerging threats
The proposed civil defense network will be equipped with modern systems and trained to respond effectively to crises.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarize them with modern systems."
The government aims to protect citizens from emerging threats by building a broad-based volunteer force capable of dealing with situations beyond conventional emergencies.
Defense manufacturing
PM calls for India to become global defense supplier
PM Modi also called for India to be a global supplier of defense equipment by investing in next-generation technologies.
He said, "We have to become a global supplier by leveraging next-generation defense technology."
The prime minister stressed building capabilities in advanced technologies such as drones, counter-drone systems and hypersonic systems while continuing to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing.
Economic growth
Rise in domestic defense production and exports
The government's efforts to strengthen indigenous air defense capabilities include work on the Sudarshan Chakra system. This project aims to strengthen protection for critical military and civilian installations against aerial threats.
India's domestic defense production has increased significantly, reaching ₹1.78 lakh crore in 2025-26 from ₹46,000 crore in 2014.
Defense exports also rose to ₹38,424 crore during the same period, with Indian products being supplied to nearly 100 countries.
Gender equality
Women in national development and security
PM Modi also highlighted the growing role of women in national development and security.
He said their participation in various fields serves as a great source of inspiration for all.
The announcements are part of the government's broader push to modernize national security structures, expand indigenous defense capabilities, and improve civilian preparedness while continuing to increase defense production and exports.