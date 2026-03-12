India to discuss fuel supply amid West Asia tensions
With tensions in West Asia threatening global energy routes, India's government is working to keep its fuel supplies steady.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri is set to give a statement in the Lok Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joining the discussion.
Officials say India's crude oil supply remains stable thanks to buying from multiple countries, even as daily demand hits 5.5 million barrels.
Government steps in to manage rising costs
To shield consumers from rising LPG import costs (most of which transit the Strait of Hormuz), the government is covering extra expenses and boosting domestic production by 25%.
The LPG booking window has also been extended to help manage demand.
Two LNG cargos are on their way; the government is also prioritizing supplies for essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions to minimize disruptions.