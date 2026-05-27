India to export standard gage Vande Bharat trains with RITES

RITES Ltd hits 9,416cr order book

Vande Bharat has caught the eye of some countries in Latin America and Africa thanks to its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Since 2019, 100 trainsets have rolled out from factories in Chennai, Kapurthala, and Raebareli, with plans for 800 by 2030.

RITES Ltd. just hit a record 9,416 crore rupees order book this year (2,100 crore rupees from exports), including big deals like locomotives for Mozambique and coaches for Bangladesh.

India's really stepping up as a major player in the global rail scene!