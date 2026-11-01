India to export Vande Bharat trains after Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper launch
India is gearing up to export its own Vande Bharat trains in the next three to four years, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
This announcement follows the launch of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which marks a big leap for Indian Railways's modernization.
Vaishnaw said he is happy with how the new version turned out and sees it as a sign of more innovation ahead.
Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper fares ₹2.40-₹3.80 per km
The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed for comfort: think smoother rides thanks to advanced couplers that cut down on jerks.
It covers 1,118km in about 16 hours and connects key cities like Raichur, Solapur, and Pune.
With fares between ₹2.40 and ₹3.80 per kilometer, it offers a wallet-friendly alternative to flights, especially when airfares spike during festivals.
Vande Bharat exports in 3-4 years
Exporting these trains could happen in the next three to four years.