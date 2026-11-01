India to export Vande Bharat trains after Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper launch

India is gearing up to export its own Vande Bharat trains in the next three to four years, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This announcement follows the launch of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which marks a big leap for Indian Railways's modernization.

Vaishnaw said he is happy with how the new version turned out and sees it as a sign of more innovation ahead.