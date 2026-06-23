India to ink $230 million US howitzer sustainment deal

Historical context

M777 howitzers inducted by India under Foreign Military Sales agreement

India had inducted the M777 howitzers under a 2017 Foreign Military Sales agreement with the US. Under this deal, BAE Systems was awarded a $542 million contract by the US Department of Defense to supply 145 M777 ultra-lightweight howitzers to India. The M777 is a lightweight towed artillery gun that can be deployed quickly and is highly mobile. It can be transported by land, sea, or air and is used by the US, Canada, Australia, and India.