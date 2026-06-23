India to ink $230 million US howitzer sustainment deal
What's the story
India is set to ink a $230 million sustainment package with the United States for its M777A2 ultra-light howitzers. The deal, which was announced by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, aims at helping the Indian Army maintain these artillery systems. The package includes spares, technical assistance, and training. It is also expected to strengthen the strategic defense partnership between the two nations and meet India's national security needs.
Previous approval
Proposed sale would bolster strategic relationship between US, India
The announcement comes after a notification from the United States Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on June 17. The DSCA had said that the proposed sale would bolster the strategic relationship between the US and India. It would also enhance India's capability to meet current and emerging security challenges, strengthen homeland defense, and deter regional threats.
Package details
Principal contractor for this package will be BAE Systems
The proposed deal includes spares, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, among other logistics and program support elements. The principal contractor for this package will be UK-based BAE Systems. This comes after the US State Department approved potential sales to India worth over $428 million in May. These included sustainment support for AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and long-term support for M777A2 ultra-light howitzers.
Historical context
M777 howitzers inducted by India under Foreign Military Sales agreement
India had inducted the M777 howitzers under a 2017 Foreign Military Sales agreement with the US. Under this deal, BAE Systems was awarded a $542 million contract by the US Department of Defense to supply 145 M777 ultra-lightweight howitzers to India. The M777 is a lightweight towed artillery gun that can be deployed quickly and is highly mobile. It can be transported by land, sea, or air and is used by the US, Canada, Australia, and India.