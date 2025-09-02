India to grab a major share of global semiconductor market
At the Semicon India 2025 summit, PM Modi shared big plans for India to grab a major share of the $1 trillion global semiconductor market.
He highlighted how the India Semiconductor Mission—launched in 2021 with an $18 billion boost—is already showing results, aiming to kick off commercial chip production soon.
Modi gets 1st chips designed and created in India
A standout moment: Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw handed Modi the first chips designed and created in India by six semiconductor firms and Indian students, marking a milestone for local innovation.
The government also rolled out a $1 billion deeptech fund for future tech like semiconductors and biotech.
With infrastructure upgrades, easier investment processes, and over 16,000 students getting hands-on with chip projects across 278 universities, India's making it clear—it wants to be a global hub for semiconductors.