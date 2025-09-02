India to grab a major share of global semiconductor market

Modi gets 1st chips designed and created in India

A standout moment: Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw handed Modi the first chips designed and created in India by six semiconductor firms and Indian students, marking a milestone for local innovation.

The government also rolled out a $1 billion deeptech fund for future tech like semiconductors and biotech.

With infrastructure upgrades, easier investment processes, and over 16,000 students getting hands-on with chip projects across 278 universities, India's making it clear—it wants to be a global hub for semiconductors.