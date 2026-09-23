India to host Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur with F-35A
India is set to host Tarang Shakti 2026, Asia's biggest multinational air exercise, from September 26 to October 12 in Jodhpur.
For the first time, US F-35A stealth jets will fly alongside French Rafales and Indian Tejas fighters.
The main aim? Helping different countries' air forces learn to work together better in planning and executing multinational joint combat operations in a realistic contemporary battlespace.
Countries on guest list total 65
A total of 65 countries are on the guest list: seven bringing their own aircraft and 32 joining as observers.
The US is sending six F-35As; France brings seven Rafales; U.A.E. is flying in six F-16s; Germany has two A400Ms lined up, plus teams from Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
Expect everything from midair refueling drills to search-and-rescue missions, a big chance for India to show off its homegrown aerospace skills while building global teamwork.