India to host Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur with F-35A

A total of 65 countries are on the guest list: seven bringing their own aircraft and 32 joining as observers.

The US is sending six F-35As; France brings seven Rafales; U.A.E. is flying in six F-16s; Germany has two A400Ms lined up, plus teams from Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Expect everything from midair refueling drills to search-and-rescue missions, a big chance for India to show off its homegrown aerospace skills while building global teamwork.