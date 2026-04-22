India to import 2.5m tons urea after Middle East conflict

Urea prices jump to $935-$959

The cost per ton has jumped from about $490 before the conflict to $935 to $959 now, depending on where it lands in India.

With nearly 45% of global urea supply moving through the Persian Gulf, supply disruptions have hit hard.

To keep things moving, Indian officials are talking directly with top producers (more than two dozen companies have already put in bids) to make sure farmers get what they need on time.