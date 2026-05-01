India to import record 1.35 million tons of DAP fertilizer

Indian Potash locks DAP at $930-$935

Indian Potash Ltd. (IPL) launched the tender in April, locking in over 1.3 million tons at $930 to $935 per ton, with DAP expected to be sourced mainly from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Egypt and Morocco.

Shipments need to leave by August 15.

This follows another massive urea import last month, underlining how much India relies on global fertilizer supplies to keep its food production steady.