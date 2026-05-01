India to import record 1.35 million tons of DAP fertilizer
India
India is set to bring in a record 1.35 million tons of DAP fertilizer this year, its biggest single purchase ever, to tackle supply issues caused by the Iran conflict and rising global prices.
This one move will cover about one-quarter of India's yearly DAP imports, showing just how crucial imports are for keeping up with local demand.
Indian Potash locks DAP at $930-$935
Indian Potash Ltd. (IPL) launched the tender in April, locking in over 1.3 million tons at $930 to $935 per ton, with DAP expected to be sourced mainly from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Egypt and Morocco.
Shipments need to leave by August 15.
This follows another massive urea import last month, underlining how much India relies on global fertilizer supplies to keep its food production steady.