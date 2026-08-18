India to invest ₹155cr in mobile anti drone security units
India is investing ₹155 crore in new mobile anti-drone units to ramp up safety at borders, in cities, and around VVIP zones.
Most of the budget goes to border protection, with a chunk set aside for urban policing.
These systems are designed to spot, track, and take down unauthorized drones, helping tackle problems like smuggling and unwanted surveillance.
Reconfigurable units powered by Indrajaal Ranger
The units can be reconfigured on the go, so they adapt to whatever situation pops up.
They're powered by the Indrajaal Ranger from Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems, which uses the company's SkyOS platform and sensors for a three-layer defense: it first tries to electronically intercept rogue drones, then puts up a virtual shield, and finally physically catches any drone that slips through.
It's all part of India's push to stay ahead of evolving tech threats.