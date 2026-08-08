India, France to co-develop sixth-generation fighter jets
What's the story
India has taken a major step toward joining the club of advanced military powers by initiating efforts to co-develop sixth-generation (6G) fighter jets. The Ministry of Defence informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence that it is working to join the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program led by France. The move is part of India's strategy to bolster its air defense capabilities in modern warfare.
Strategic planning
Clear path for 6G aircraft acquisition
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has recommended the Ministry of Defence to chart a clear path for the development and acquisition of 6G aircraft.
The report stressed on the need to "step forward the planning process" to enhance India's air domain capabilities.
This comes as part of a larger strategy to keep pace with global advancements in military aviation technology.
Global collaboration
IAF plans to join 1 of the ongoing international consortia
The report also noted that two international consortia are working on the development of sixth-generation aircraft.
One is a partnership between the UK, Italy, and Japan, while the other involves France and Germany.
The Indian Air Force plans to join one of these consortia as part of its immediate consideration for a 6G fighter jet.
This strategy highlights India's commitment to global collaboration in defense technology development.
Indigenous progress
Design for indigenous AMCA developed
The report also mentioned that the design for India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been developed and discussions for its production are underway. The committee stressed that a technical upgrade of aircraft is a "top priority" for improving the air force's combat capability.