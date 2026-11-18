India to launch H5N1 chicken vaccine in Bhopal November 20
India is rolling out its very own H5N1 bird flu vaccine for chickens on November 20, 2026, at the ICAR-NIHSAD in Bhopal.
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be there for the launch.
This vaccine is a big step forward in fighting avian influenza, especially the tricky clade 2.3.2.1a strain that's been causing trouble.
Vaccine expected to protect poultry nationwide
Bird flu outbreaks have hit India hard, over 500 since 2006, leading to major losses for poultry farmers and even threatening the country's GDP growth.
The new vaccine should help stop the virus from spreading so easily among birds, offering real support to farmers and helping protect poultry farmers and disease control across India.