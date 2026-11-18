India is rolling out its very own H5N1 bird flu vaccine for chickens on November 20, 2026, at the ICAR-NIHSAD in Bhopal.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be there for the launch.

This vaccine is a big step forward in fighting avian influenza, especially the tricky clade 2.3.2.1a strain that's been causing trouble.