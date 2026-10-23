India to launch homegrown mobile phones by October 23, 2028
India
India is gearing up to release its own homegrown mobile phones (designed, made, and branded in the country) by October 23, 2028.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared at the NDTV World Summit that this move aims to put India on the map alongside tech giants like Apple and Samsung.
Indian PCB powers US 5G-plus phone
Vaishnaw explained that Indian designers took on the challenge of designing the PCB, the motherboard of a mobile phone, three years ago.
Now, one of their designs is powering a 5G-plus phone already sold in the US.
Thanks to Make in India, electronics have become India's third-largest export, showing just how far local manufacturing has come since 2014.