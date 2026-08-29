India to launch Surat Bilimora bullet train stretch this year
India
India's much-awaited bullet train is finally rolling out its first stretch between Surat and Bilimora from the later half of this year.
This high-speed project, linking Ahmedabad and Mumbai, has been in the works for nearly a decade and comes with ₹1.1 lakh crore funding, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
BEML Limited lands bullet train contract
For the first time, India will build its own bullet trains. BEML Limited just landed a big contract to design and develop two sleek prototypes in Bengaluru.
These trains are built for speed (up to 280km per hour) and comfort, with air-conditioned chair cars, rotating seats, infotainment systems, and features for accessibility.
Plus, Indian Railways is already planning more high-speed routes connecting major cities!