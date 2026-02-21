India to make 96 new Rafale jets under ₹3.25 lakh cr

Deal to help India get closer to its goal of 42 Air Force squadrons

This isn't just about buying planes—it's about building them together.

The deal helps India get closer to its goal of 42 Air Force squadrons (it has only 29 as of February 2026), strengthens military ties with France, and includes plans for joint missile production and officer exchanges.

French officials described the talks as very positive during his visit, while plans for local manufacture and joint industrial partnerships have been discussed.

It's a big step for 'Make in India'—and for future-ready defense jobs and skills.