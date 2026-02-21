India to make 96 new Rafale jets under ₹3.25 lakh cr
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just told France he wants at least half of the 114 new Rafale fighter jets to be made with Indian parts.
The deal, reported at about ₹3.25 lakh crore and discussed this month (February 2026), includes 18 jets straight from France and 96 built in India—with India seeking greater indigenous content, including local weapons and potential engine work.
This move is aimed at filling a big gap in the Air Force and giving a boost to homegrown defense tech.
Deal to help India get closer to its goal of 42 Air Force squadrons
This isn't just about buying planes—it's about building them together.
The deal helps India get closer to its goal of 42 Air Force squadrons (it has only 29 as of February 2026), strengthens military ties with France, and includes plans for joint missile production and officer exchanges.
French officials described the talks as very positive during his visit, while plans for local manufacture and joint industrial partnerships have been discussed.
It's a big step for 'Make in India'—and for future-ready defense jobs and skills.