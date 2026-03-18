India to mine leftover gold from historic Kolar Gold Fields

Instead of traditional mining, new chemical leaching tech will pull out about 1gm of gold per ton, plus valuable platinum group metals used in things like car parts. It's way cheaper (just $1 to $2 per ton) and skips the need for blasting or drilling.

Move could help clean up contaminated land

After more than 20 years, the government is finally acting on confirmed traces of gold in these tailings. The latest budget even set aside funds to maintain the old mines.

This move could help clean up contaminated land, recover rare minerals needed for electronics, and create local jobs, all with less risk than starting a brand-new mine.