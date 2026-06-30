India to open 8-lane highway tunnel under Mukundra Tiger Reserve
India
India is set to launch its first-ever eight-lane highway tunnel under the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan this August.
Part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the tunnel is already being tested with cars, and trucks will follow once all safety checks are done.
The goal? Smoother travel without disturbing local wildlife.
Twin-tube tunnel protects animal habitats
This four-point-nine-kilometer twin-tube tunnel was designed to protect animal habitats, letting tigers and other wildlife roam freely above while traffic flows below.
By skipping nearly 25km of winding roads through the reserve, it will help cut travel time between Delhi and Vadodara nearly in half, all while showing that big infrastructure can work hand-in-hand with nature.