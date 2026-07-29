India to produce 105.4 million metric tons of cow milk
India
India is already the world's largest milk producer and is on track to strengthen that position by 2026, with cow's milk output expected to rise from 103.2 million metric tons in 2025 to 105.4 million metric tons in 2026.
This growth comes from a forecasted increase in the number of cows in milk, expected to reach 62.5 million head, the biggest anywhere.
Domestic milk demand at 93 Mt
Nearly all this milk stays right here, with domestic consumption projected at a huge 93 million metric tons in 2026.
India also leads in butter production, but most of it is enjoyed locally rather than exported.
The focus remains on feeding the nation first, keeping the dairy sector strong and closely tied to what people actually need and use every day.