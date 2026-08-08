India to promote electric induction cookstoves to cut LPG imports
India is gearing up to promote electric induction cookstoves, hoping to cut its heavy dependence on imported LPG.
Right now, nearly 65% of the country's 33 million tons of LPG demand is met through imports, about 90% of which come from West Asia.
The government recently met with power companies and industry experts to map out this big kitchen switch.
Government offers subsidies and grid upgrades
The plan includes subsidies, lower customs duties, and better electricity infrastructure so more homes can make the shift.
Induction stoves are not only way cheaper to run (about a third less than conventional cooking methods), but also more affordable.
Manufacturers are gearing up to increase it to 20 million, and the government has already started a national level awareness program for adoption of these cookstoves.