India to receive 5th and last S-400 by early 2027

The S-400 has already made a big impact, helping India spot and take down threats like aircraft and missiles across its borders.

Four units are already in place, and the system was reported to have been targeting a Pakistani plane about 300km away during Operation Sindoor in 2025.

Looking ahead, India's planning to buy five more S-400s and is eyeing new Russian Pantsir systems too, with hopes of building most of them at home.