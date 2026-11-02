India to receive 5th and last S-400 by early 2027
India
India is set to receive its fifth and last Russian S-400 air defense unit by early 2027, wrapping up a $5.43 billion deal signed back in 2018.
A government team will head to Russia in December 2026 to help with the delivery, which earlier reports suggested could reach India in November.
India plans more S-400s, eyes Pantsir
The S-400 has already made a big impact, helping India spot and take down threats like aircraft and missiles across its borders.
Four units are already in place, and the system was reported to have been targeting a Pakistani plane about 300km away during Operation Sindoor in 2025.
Looking ahead, India's planning to buy five more S-400s and is eyeing new Russian Pantsir systems too, with hopes of building most of them at home.