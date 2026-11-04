India to repurpose 26 of 147 coal mines using SUVIKALP
India
India's turning abandoned coal mines into spaces for solar power, eco-parks, and community projects.
At least 147 mines are set to close, of which at least 26 will be taken up for repurposing.
The new digital tool SUVIKALP will help decide the best use for each site by looking at local needs and land conditions, so these closures spark fresh opportunities instead of leaving ghost towns behind.
South Eastern Coalfields transforms former mines
South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. is already transforming former mine areas with solar panels and green parks.
The focus is on making sure these places stay safe, clean, and useful for local communities.
The big idea: closing a mine doesn't have to mean shutting down jobs or growth; it can actually open up new paths forward.