India to require batteries for new solar and onshore wind
Starting July 2027, India plans to mandate all new solar and onshore wind projects commissioned after July 1 next year to include battery storage.
The goal? Make green energy more reliable by smoothing out the highs and lows in power supply.
Projects will need batteries that can store at least 10% of their total capacity for 2 hours, helping keep the lights on even when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.
Four-hour storage and grid-forming inverter proposals
By 2029, those batteries will need to last 4 hours, still covering 10% of project capacity.
This change is a response to real issues: between April and June, about 14% of solar power went unused because of surplus clean energy during daytime and limited transmission infrastructure available to carry power.
Plus, new projects after July 2027 propose that clean energy projects commissioned after July 2027 include grid-forming inverter capabilities to keep voltage and frequency steady, making renewable energy more dependable as India pushes for a cleaner future.