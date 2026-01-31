India to resume wheat exports after a ban imposed in May 2022 (over 3-and-a-half years as of January 2026)
India is moving to end its three-year ban on exporting wheat products, thanks to record-high grain stocks and a strong harvest.
The Food Ministry's proposal aims to ship out an initial 500,000 tons (five lakh tons), targeting lost markets in Africa, the Gulf, and South Asia—while keeping local supplies steady.
Wheat flour export applications open until January 31
The government already eased up a bit: a DGFT notification dated January 16 allows registered millers to apply to export up to 500,000 tons of wheat flour and related products.
Eligible applicants include flour mills and processing units with a valid IEC and FSSAI license, export processing units and special economic zones, and merchant exporters with IEC and FSSAI and valid tie-ups.
Applications opened January 21 and run through January 31, with more rounds monthly until the quota runs out. Each approval lasts six months.
Record grain harvest, stable prices at home
India's wheat production hit a record 118 million tons in 2024-25, pushing inflation down to just over 2% by October.
With plenty in reserve and prices stable at home, lifting the export ban is expected to help Indian brands reconnect globally—without risking domestic food security.