India to resume wheat exports after a ban imposed in May 2022 (over 3-and-a-half years as of January 2026)

Wheat flour export applications open until January 31

The government already eased up a bit: a DGFT notification dated January 16 allows registered millers to apply to export up to 500,000 tons of wheat flour and related products.

Eligible applicants include flour mills and processing units with a valid IEC and FSSAI license, export processing units and special economic zones, and merchant exporters with IEC and FSSAI and valid tie-ups.

Applications opened January 21 and run through January 31, with more rounds monthly until the quota runs out. Each approval lasts six months.