India to retrieve Dorje Morup 'Green boots' body from Everest

Dorje Morup recovery faces access hurdles

Morup died in a deadly 1996 blizzard while trying to summit with his ITBP team; only some members made it back, while he and two others were lost in the storm.

His body has remained above 8,000 meters in Everest's infamous "death zone," serving as a waypoint for climbers.

Recovering him won't be easy: India needs China's permission to access that side, and extreme weather plus tricky politics make this a real challenge.