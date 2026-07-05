India to retrieve Dorje Morup 'Green boots' body from Everest
India
India is finally set to recover the body of Dorje Morup, known as "Green Boots," from Mount Everest, 30 years after his death.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is hiring high-altitude experts for the mission.
Morup's bright green boots have become an eerie marker for climbers on the world's highest mountain.
Dorje Morup recovery faces access hurdles
Morup died in a deadly 1996 blizzard while trying to summit with his ITBP team; only some members made it back, while he and two others were lost in the storm.
His body has remained above 8,000 meters in Everest's infamous "death zone," serving as a waypoint for climbers.
Recovering him won't be easy: India needs China's permission to access that side, and extreme weather plus tricky politics make this a real challenge.