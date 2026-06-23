India to seal $230 million US package to maintain M777 howitzers India Jun 23, 2026

India is about to seal a $230 million deal with the US to keep its M777 ultralight howitzers in top shape.

This package covers spare parts, repairs, training, and technical help, basically everything needed to keep these artillery systems ready for action.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared the news on Monday.

The M777s have been part of the Indian Army since 2017 and are known for boosting quick deployment and readiness.