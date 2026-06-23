India to seal $230 million US package to maintain M777 howitzers
India is about to seal a $230 million deal with the US to keep its M777 ultralight howitzers in top shape.
This package covers spare parts, repairs, training, and technical help, basically everything needed to keep these artillery systems ready for action.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared the news on Monday.
The M777s have been part of the Indian Army since 2017 and are known for boosting quick deployment and readiness.
Proposed deal follows over $428 million support
The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the proposed deal on June 17, highlighting how it will strengthen India's homeland defense and tackle security challenges.
This follows earlier support packages for Apache helicopters and M777s worth over $428 million.
BAE Systems previously supplied 145 of these howitzers under a $542 million contract, showing just how central they are to India's military game plan and its partnership with the US.