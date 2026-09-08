India to seek Chinese tech export relaxation at BRICS
India is gearing up to ask China to relax export restrictions on crucial tech materials during the BRICS Summit on September 12-13.
The focus? Getting easier access to things like rare-earth magnets, battery cells, solar technology, and HVDC systems, all vital for electric vehicle motors and renewable power.
India amends FDI, exempts Chinese-linked firms
Chinese export delays have been slowing down Indian automakers and clean energy companies, making it harder to build EVs and solar panels.
To tackle this, India has amended the foreign direct investment regime and given four Chinese-linked power equipment companies with factories in India a two-year exemption from registration requirements for participation in tenders for designated government power projects.
Now, officials hope direct talks will help smooth out these supply chain headaches.